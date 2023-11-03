The funding is expected to support repair and maintenance of over 550 historic structures in every local authority area across the country in 2024.

The new Built Heritage Investment Scheme contains ring-fenced funding of €500,000 for thatched buildings.

This will fund conservation repairs to historic thatched structures, helping owners to offset other costs and protecting these cherished buildings into the future, according to the Department of Heritage.

The fund is part of a €9m package for 2024-built heritage schemes, announced by Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

There are two schemes: the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) and the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) for 2024.

The funding is expected to support the repair and maintenance of over 550 historic structures in every local authority area across the country in 2024. These will range from small-scale, labour-intensive projects in individual homes, up to larger-scale projects in major public buildings.

This funding will help owners and custodians of our built heritage to undertake the repair and rejuvenation of these historic buildings, presenting them to their best effect today and safeguarding them into the future.

Key points on each of the grant schemes:

Built Heritage Investment Scheme

The 2024 Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) will provide grants of up to €15,000 to individual owners for small-scale works to repair and preserve their historic properties.

BHIS includes ring-fenced funding of €500,000 for thatched buildings.

Historic Structures Fund

The 2024 Historic Structures Fund will offer up to €200,000 for projects that deliver a major community benefit. It also offers funding for vernacular structures and for historic shopfronts.

Historic Shopfront Stream

The Historic Shopfront Stream provides funding for the refurbishment and conservation historic shop facades to safeguard these distinctive features of our towns, villages, and cities.

The vernacular stream provides funding for conservation repairs and small capital works to vernacular structures that are not listed in the local authority Record of Protected Structures.

How to apply

Applicants can apply through their local authority for the funding. The window for applications opens from 2 November until January 2024.

Applicants should check with their local authority to determine the closing date in their area.

Details of these two schemes and guidance on how to apply will be available from each local authority and the relevant documentation is available on the Department’s website here.