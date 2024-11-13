Fencing was also a popular investment application, with almost 7,000 across permanent electric fencing, sheep wire fencing and barb wire fencing.

The most common investment submitted for funding under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) non-productive investments (NPI) measure is the installation of gates, with some 7,273 applications out of a total of 44,000. This was closely followed by the erection of new barn owl/kestrel nest boxes, with 6,794 applications.

The top 24 items from a list of over 40 possible investments were presented at this week’s Teagasc/CAFRE Uplands Symposium by John Muldowney, principal officer, Agricultural, Environmental and Structures (AES) division.

The investments were submitted by over 4,400 farmers in 2023, with a higher figure of 4,700 farmers recently submitting an application under the 2024 NPI call.

Muldowney explained this includes applications from 1,800 farmers who did not submit an application in 2023, meaning almost one third of the 20,000 farmers participating in ACRES Co-operation, have applied to the measure.

Muldowney told those in attendance that the timeline for circulating approval letters to farmers remains early December 2024. Farmers cannot commence with applications until these are issued. The Department of Agriculture official added that the target timeline for issuing approval letters for applications under the 2024 call is April/May 2025, with the NPI claims and payment system to follow.

Landscape actions

Delegates were also told that the specifications for landscape actions (LAs) are being developed and costed, with a 2025 rollout foreseen hopefully in quarter two.

Muldowney presented a flavour of these landscape actions and these are detailed in Table 2. This is not a complete list and there may be further additions before the measure is rolled out.

An update was also delivered on the development of the landscape high achievement bonus proposal. This was described as providing a financial reward aimed at encouraging farmers with large land holding to deliver high scores across their entire holding.

This is also reported as being under development, with 2025 also raised as the target rollout.

ACRES potential

The importance of ACRES was highlighted by several speakers in their presentations, with the scheme viewed as being central to contributing to improved environmental conditions in upland areas.

Farmers in attendance highlighted the importance of having input into the suite of landscape actions which will be available and also highlighted the importance of timely payments in year two and swift rollout of NPI approvals in improving farmer confidence in the scheme. The target timeline for year two payments is the end of November 2024.