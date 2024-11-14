The viability of upland farms is critical, not only in safeguarding important ecosystem services, but also in maintaining social vibrancy in these areas.

This was a common theme across several presentations at this week’s joint Teagasc and CAFRE Uplands Symposium held in Co Louth.

The challenge of delivering a system which ensures farm viability was laid bare by Teagasc senior research officer Emma Dillon.

Analysis of data from the National Farm Survey shows that family farm income has declined significantly in recent years, with upland systems becoming increasingly dependent on direct payments.

The average upland farm received approximately €22,000 in direct payments in 2023, but recorded a family farm income of over €12,000, meaning it cost such farms almost €10,000 of its direct payments to stay farming.

Only 15% of upland sheep farming systems were described as viable, with 45% sustainable due to the presence of an off-farm income and 40% were vulnerable.

The figures on upland cattle were: 20% viable, 41% sustainable and 39% vulnerable.

Dillon said that the part-time nature of systems provided a buffer, but stressed that an aging profile of farm operators and smaller household size brings added uncertainty.

James Moran of Atlantic Technological University (ATU) said that a major issue for upland areas is that they provide a range of ecosystem services with water security, water regulation and carbon storage highlighted, but the economic system only values a small percentage of these.

Common challenge

He said that a common challenge is stemming a contraction of upland farming and attracting young people back to these areas.

Moran outlined that the co-ordination of policy needs to improve drastically, citing that we need to get our act together in terms of co-ordination of policy.

He said that a strategic land use strategy that optimises upland areas is needed, along with results-based incentives and locally adapted models that reward farmers for delivering a range of ecosystem benefits.

The mechanism for delivering such change must be shaped in the regulatory framework for the next CAP, with the framework developed over the next 24 months seen as being vital for shaping the future of upland areas.

The challenges for upland areas in Northern Ireland were highlighted as being exactly the same.