The majority of farmers continue to satisfy eco-scheme requirements through the measure commonly known as space for nature.

The standout payment in the Department of Agriculture’s weekly scheme payments update for Friday 25 October was the eco-scheme payment of €206m paid to 110,000 farmers.

Payments are also ongoing under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) on a weekly basis with approximately €855,039 paid.

This brings the total number of farmers paid under ANC to approximately 93,840. There were almost 100,000 farmers paid in 2023, meaning there are about 6,000 more farmers yet to receive payment.

Satisfying minimum stocking rates continues to be a significant factor holding up payments.

Total number

There was also €7.323m paid under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) in last week’s payment run. This brings the total number of farmers paid to 112,097 and in the region of 120,000 farmers have typically received payments under such schemes in recent years.

Areas of Natural Constraint: payments started in September and regular pay runs will continue until mid-November before balancing payments start in early December.

BISS and CRISS: payments commenced on 16 October and weekly pay runs will continue until mid-November before balancing payments commence in early December.

Eco scheme: payments commenced to eligible applications on 23 October and regular pay runs will continue until mid-November before balancing payments begin in early December.

Sheep Improvement Scheme: advance payments to start in November and balancing payments in May of the following year.

ACRES core payments: payments to commence by the end of November to 100% of cleared cases. Balancing payments before the end of May in the following year.

CIS-YF and National Reserve: 100% of cleared cases to be paid as a complete payment in early December.

Protein Aid Scheme: eligible applicants to be paid as a complete payment in mid-December.

SCEP: payments to commence to eligible applicants in mid-December.

National Beef Welfare Scheme: payments to commence in mid-December.

National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme: payments to commence in early December.

National Sheep Welfare Scheme: payments to commence in mid-December to cleared applications. Later payment date of possibly early 2025 for farmers opting to delay completion of certain actions.

Organic Farming Scheme: advance payments will commence to eligible applicants in early December. Balancing payments when all inspections are completed.

Straw Incorporation Measure: payment to issue to cleared cases in mid-December.

2024 multispecies and red clover silage sward measures: payments to commence in mid- to late December.

Forestry grant schemes: 100% payment to cleared cases within six weeks for non-inspection cases, or 12 weeks where inspection is required in the case of valid/complete applications.

Forestry premium scheme: annual bulk payment in January but payments continue throughout the year.

On-Farm Investment Scheme (TAMS III): approval for payment within two months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including valid supporting documents). Payments will issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.

ACRES NPIs and landscape actions: approval for payment within three months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including any valid supporting documents). Department targeting early 2025 to have payment claims system operational.

Tillage support scheme: payments in early 2025 at a rate of approximately €100/ha for eligible crops.

Scheme deadlines

31 October 2024: submission of applications by an approved Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) adviser by 4.30pm on Thursday 31 October.

1 November 2024: submission of applications and payment claims under the National Farm Safety Measure.Submission of weights of cow-calf pairs under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

6 November 2024: submission of applications under the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme.

15 November 2024: deadline for completion of mandatory training under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.