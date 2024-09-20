Responses may require Agrisnap photos to be submitted to prove eligible crops are present in claimed parcels.

Farmers who received Area Monitoring Scheme (AMS) notifications under the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and Protein Aid Scheme on 5 September 2024 have until 23.59 on 23 September 2024 to respond.

The notifications relate to potential incorrect crop declarations and must be addressed to comply with the scheme.

This includes advisers submitting Agrisnap photos to confirm that the declared crop is in fact present.

Anyone with queries is asked to contact ams@agriculture.gov.ie.

Payments under SIM and Protein Aid Scheme will take place in mid-December, with 100% of eligible payments sanctioned at that time.