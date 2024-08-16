The survey aims to explore where farmers source knowledge and information to ensure that information and updates on new innovation is disseminated optimally. \ Claire Nash

CAP Network Ireland is seeking feedback to assess the needs of farmers in Ireland, particularly in relation to understanding where farmers source knowledge and information.

The organisation outlines that knowledge and innovation play a crucial role in helping farmers, foresters and rural communities meet current and future economic, social and environmental challenges.

A survey developed as part of the work of the agricultural knowledge and innovation systems (AKIS) co-ordination group by CAP Network Ireland with input from the Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Consultants Association and Teagasc aims to shed light and better understand the current needs of farmers.

Survey results

The survey results will be used to inform the work plan of the AKIS group and set objectives to ensure optimum dissemination of information.

The survey can be found here.

Farmers who complete the survey will also be in with a chance of winning either a €250 One4All voucher or one of five €100 One4All vouchers.

CAP Network Ireland is co-funded by the European Union and the Department of Agriculture.