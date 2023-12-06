Ukrainian grain lorries are among those waiting at the Polish border with agricultural produce to export. / Kees Huizinga

New Zealand – organic farmers on notice

Open Country Dairy (OCD) has given notice to its organic milk suppliers that in three and a half years it may cease collecting milk because markets aren’t covering the cost of premiums they pay (Farmers Weekly).

Poland – border protest

Polish lorry drivers are blocking Ukrainian drivers whom they accuse of undercutting their prices since the EU removed the need for permits after the Russian invasion.

USA – low water levels in Mississippi River

Low water levels in the Mississippi River because of a dry summer has affected barge traffic and made grain movements more difficult and expensive.

China – debt concerns

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has flagged that it has cut its outlook on China’s debt from stable to negative, though the country retains its A1 rating for long-term debt.