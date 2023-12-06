New Zealand – organic farmers on notice
Open Country Dairy (OCD) has given notice to its organic milk suppliers that in three and a half years it may cease collecting milk because markets aren’t covering the cost of premiums they pay (Farmers Weekly).
Poland – border protest
Polish lorry drivers are blocking Ukrainian drivers whom they accuse of undercutting their prices since the EU removed the need for permits after the Russian invasion.
USA – low water levels in Mississippi River
Low water levels in the Mississippi River because of a dry summer has affected barge traffic and made grain movements more difficult and expensive.
China – debt concerns
Credit ratings agency Moody’s has flagged that it has cut its outlook on China’s debt from stable to negative, though the country retains its A1 rating for long-term debt.
