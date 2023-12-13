Philippines – growing economy
USDA calculates that the expanding Philippines economy will require 10m tonnes of agricultural imports in 2030, rising to 13.5m tonnes by 2050.
Uruguay – sheepmeat consumption doubles
Sheepmeat consumption in Uruguay has more than doubled in 2023 to 5.5m kg, compared with 2.4m kg in 2022 (World Beef Report).
Ukraine – wheat crop forecast
Reuters reports that the 2024 wheat crop could fall to 20.2m tonnes compared with 22.2m harvested in 2023 and well below the five-year average of 25.9m tonnes.
Australia – four-year high for cattle sales
Cattle sales through sale yards jumped to 82,589 last week, up over 30,000 on the previous week and the highest since November 2019 (MLA).
SHARING OPTIONS: