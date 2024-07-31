US farmers want a new farm bill passed before the upcoming presidential elections.

Britain – fewer dairy farmers

The number of dairy farmers in Britain fell to 7,130 in the year to April 2024, a decline of 440 farmers or 5.8% (AHDB).

China – pork investigation

The Chinese government has announced that it will investigate Danish Crown, Vion Food Group and Litera Meat for alleged dumping of product on the Chinese market.

Ukraine – harvest progress

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food in Ukraine has announced that up to last week more than 19m tonnes of grain and 3m tonnes of oilseeds have been harvested.

USA – farm bill

The Farm Bureau and 529 other organisations have written to the US Congress demanding a new farm bill in the remainder of this term and not delay until after the presidential election.