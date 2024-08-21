Niall Dwan harvesting 40 acres of winter wheat for John Reddan at Ballyanny, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. The crop averaged 4.5t/ac at 19% moisture with a KPH of 69. \ Odhran Ducie

The April-sown-spring barley harvest has started in parts of the country. Crops which were planted around mid to late-April were ready for cutting and some farmers managed to get to crops before weather broke on Tuesday and between showers.

So far, yields of March-sown-spring barley were coming in at 3-3.5t/ac. Early indications suggest the mid-April sown crops are at around 2.9-3t/ac with some crops hitting 3.2t/ac.

Hectolitre weights are helping with this yield as they are in the mid-60s, although there are reports of some in the low 60s. Protein contents were reported to be low so far, but appear to be increasing. A large amount of crops are passing malting specifications.

The wheat harvest continued over the weekend. Wheat looks to be holding at an average of around 4t/ac with KPH levels in the mid-70s. It is being described as disappointing by some, but there are crops yielding up to 5t/ac and a little over.

Rye was also hitting trailers, and there are yield reports of 3.75t/ac.

Spring oats are being cut in the south of the country and while grain is ripe, straw is green in some cases which will make it more difficult to save. Early yield indications are impressive so far at over 3t/ac.