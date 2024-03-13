China – pig prices up

Live pig prices in China this week are the equivalent of €1.85/kg, which is a 3% improvement on last week, but down 10% on last month (Bord Bia China office).

New Zealand – farm profits collapse

Beef + Lamb NZ reports that farm profits will fall 54% this year to an average of NZ$62,600 (€35,168), levels not seen since the 1980s apart from during the global financial crisis.

Netherlands – FrieslandCampina rating

Despite last year’s accounts posting losses, credit ratings agency Fitch has maintained a BBB+ rating for dairy processor FrieslandCampina.

USA – soya prices

Grain traders are the most pessimistic about soybean prices ever, as they place a record number of bets that the commodity will fall in price (Reuters).