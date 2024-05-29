Australia – GOAT goat production
Australia’s goat production in quarter one 2024 was 754,141, the greatest of all time (GOAT) quarterly total, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
France – non-meat legislation delayed
Legislation forbidding use of meat terms on non-meat products was due to come into effect this week, but was delayed while courts consider if it fits with EU law.
Ivory Coast – cocoa production expected to fall
Ivory Coast cocoa production for the year ending September 2024 is expected to fall 21.5% on last year to 1.75m tonnes, an eight-year low.
US – wheat exports rise
Last week’s US wheat exports increased to 399,000 tonnes, up from 228,000t the previous week and also higher than the 391,000t in the same week last year.
