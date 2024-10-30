Last week saw a number of big announcements on the harvest grain price front, with Tirlán and Centenary Co-op announcing their prices.

On Thursday night, Daiygold came out with its 2024 prices.

The prices announced exclude VAT, while barley, wheat, oats and malting barley prices include a premium based on minimum purchase terms.

All prices are based on a moisture content of 20% for grain and beans and 9% for oilseed rape.

A price of €208/t was announced for green feed barley, €218/t for feed wheat, €202/t for feed oats, €258/t for contracted malting barley, €255/t for contract beans, €240/t for non-contract beans and €450/t for oilseed rape.

Many farmers will already have been paid on account, but with many grain price announcements now complete, most merchants and co-ops are likely to settle their prices, so the full payment can be complete for many.

World markets

Last week saw a significant decline in wheat prices around the world and while there was some recovery in prices, they remained at a low level on Wednesday.

French wheat for December dropped to €216.75/t last week. It had hit €233.75/t on 2 October, so it was down significantly over the month. On Wednesday afternoon, it was at €216.75/t. The March price did not see as big of a fall, but still declined.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported this week that winter wheat crops in the US are in drought conditions in many places, but rain is on the way.

In France, the soft winter wheat crop was 21% planted last week. This is behind the five-year average of 47% for the time of year.

The maize harvest is also delayed in France due to rain. It was reported to be 25% complete, behind the five-year average of 69%.

The AHDB also reported that rain in key wheat-producing regions in Russia has improved soil conditions to bring planting back to a more usual pace.

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape prices increased in the last few days. The soybean market is likely contributing to this. Vegetable oils are also giving support to the market. Weather is affecting rapeseed crops in some countries.

Native prices

At home, prices are indicated to be at about €220/t for spot barley (dried) and €235 to €240/t for spot wheat (dried).

Maize ex-port is reported at €230/t, while soya ex-port is at €399/t. In Northern Ireland spot feed barley was reported at £195/t (dried) and spot wheat was at £208/t (dried).