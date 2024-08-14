The New Zealand government is to introduce legislation that will end a ban on the use of gene technology.

South Africa – wheat import duty

South Africa has introduced an import tariff the equivalent of €8.80 per tonne, ending three years of duty-free imports.

Brazil – Minerva profits drop

Minerva, the largest beef processor in South America with the acquisition of 16 Marfrig factories, has announced a 21% drop in profits to the equivalent of €16m for the second quarter.

USA – drought assistance

The USDA has announced the investment of $400m (€367m) across 18 irrigation districts to assist farmers to maintain production while conserving water.

New Zealand – end of gene tech ban

New Zealand’s science, innovation and technology minister Judith Collins has announced legislation ending the ban on gene technology will be before parliament by the end of the year.