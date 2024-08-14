South Africa – wheat import duty
South Africa has introduced an import tariff the equivalent of €8.80 per tonne, ending three years of duty-free imports.
Brazil – Minerva profits drop
Minerva, the largest beef processor in South America with the acquisition of 16 Marfrig factories, has announced a 21% drop in profits to the equivalent of €16m for the second quarter.
USA – drought assistance
The USDA has announced the investment of $400m (€367m) across 18 irrigation districts to assist farmers to maintain production while conserving water.
New Zealand – end of gene tech ban
New Zealand’s science, innovation and technology minister Judith Collins has announced legislation ending the ban on gene technology will be before parliament by the end of the year.
