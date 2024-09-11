Threatened rail strikes in Canada are a concern for potash exports.

Canada – potash disruption

Exports of Canadian potash are threatened by the possibility of a resumption of a rail strike following an appeal being filed against a government order to return to work.

Bolivia – forest fires

Bolivia has seen the largest number of wildfires since 2010, with at least 3 million hectares burned this year.

New Zealand – farm profits

The Beef+Lamb New Zealand Outlook report for 2024/25 forecasts average farm profit before tax to fall by 7.4% to NZ$45,200 (€25,111) per farm.

Angola – poultry imports

The USDA forecasts that Angola’s poultry imports will remain at 190,000 tonnes in 2025, with currency weakness hampering ability to import leaving per capita consumption at lowest since 2016.