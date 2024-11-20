Netherlands – milk supply lower
Dutch milk supply in October was 1,095,936 tonnes (1,064,154 litres), 1.6% below last year and lowest since October 2021.
Australia – carcase weights and numbers
Lamb carcase weights in Australia have fallen by 4% to 23.6kg in 2024 and lamb slaughter also fell in the third quarter, down 12% to 6.3m (MLA).
USA – avian flu hits turkeys
US turkey production is down by 6% this year, with avian influenza affecting over 14m birds (Bernt Smith, economist US Farm Bureau).
Brazil – beef price rise
Beef prices in Brazil continue to rise and have reached the equivalent of €3.70/kg this week.
