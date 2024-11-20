Bird flu has hit US turkey production, affecting 14 million birds in 2024.

Netherlands – milk supply lower

Dutch milk supply in October was 1,095,936 tonnes (1,064,154 litres), 1.6% below last year and lowest since October 2021.

Australia – carcase weights and numbers

Lamb carcase weights in Australia have fallen by 4% to 23.6kg in 2024 and lamb slaughter also fell in the third quarter, down 12% to 6.3m (MLA).

USA – avian flu hits turkeys

US turkey production is down by 6% this year, with avian influenza affecting over 14m birds (Bernt Smith, economist US Farm Bureau).

Brazil – beef price rise

Beef prices in Brazil continue to rise and have reached the equivalent of €3.70/kg this week.