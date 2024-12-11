Australian sheep will have to be electronically tagged next year.

Germany – mandatory dairy contracts

DBV, the largest German farmers’ association, and dairy umbrella organization MIV are against mandatory contracts for the supply of milk to the industry as proposed by the government.

Türkiye – cattle imports approved

The government in Türkiye has approved the import of 520,000 live male cattle for finishing in 2025.

USA – maize stock forecast cut

USDA has cut its forecast for US corn (maize) stocks at the end of the 2024/25 marketing year by 5m tonnes to 44.2m tonnes.

Australia – sheep tagging mandatory

From 1 January 2025, it will be mandatory for all sheep and goats in Australia to have electronic identification (EID) tags.