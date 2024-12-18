Brazil – new tractor rules

Brazil has introduced new rules for tractors and machinery including an increase in width allowed from 2.8 metres to 3.2 metres.

Australia – surge in goatmeat volumes

Australia processed 2.55m goats this year to the end of September, a 23% increase on the same period last year and 4% more than was processed for all of 2023.

UK – membership of CPTPP

The UK formally became part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with 11 Pacific rim countries this week.

USA – beef exports hit 1m tonnes

US beef exports for 2024 passed 1m tonnes in October at 1.066m tonnes, 2% less than the same period in 2023.