Uruguay – no factory deal

The government of Uruguay has refused permission for beef processor Minerva to buy three of Marfrig’s slaughterhouses, but there is an option to appeal the decision.

Netherlands – dairy merger

Dutch co-ops FrieslandCampina and Milcobel have announced plans to merge their dairy operations, creating a business with a €14bn turnover and 22,000 employees.

Brazil – cattle traceability

Brazil’s minister for agriculture has announced that a national individual animal cattle identification system will come into effect in 2027.

Russia – harvest forecast

SovEcon has reduced its forecast for Russia’s 2025 harvest by 3Mt to 78.7Mt, a four-year low, saying that the country’s crop conditions are the worst in a decade.