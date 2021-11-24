You are now one of the 321,400 people across the island of Ireland that reads the Irish Farmers Journal newspaper every week. We extend the warmest of welcomes to the extra 25,500 readers that have joined our readership community over the last year.

We are incredibly proud of our diverse reader base, with an almost equal split between male and female readers (54% of you are male and 47% female).

You may be one of our younger readers and if you are, you are in good company as 40% of our print readers are under 35 years of age.

Furthermore, when you don’t have the Irish Farmers Journal to hand over 105,000 of you have used our app over the past 12 months.

These figures come from a completely independent and world recognised source. Kantar Media is the global organisation which measures newspaper readership through its annual TGI survey.

On behalf of all the team, thank you for your continued support and for helping the Irish Farmers Journal make history.

Justin McCarthy, editor and CEO.