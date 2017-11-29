Overall supply drives sentiment down
By Andy Doyle on 30 November 2017
Native physical prices continue to hold in nearby positions, while the weight of global supply depresses international futures prices.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Tillage
By Andy Doyle on 28 November 2017
By William Conlon on 28 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 November 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 29 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 27 November 2017
By John Sleigh on 22 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...