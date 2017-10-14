Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Prepare now for hurricane Ophelia
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Prepare now for hurricane Ophelia

By on
With a red weather alert for Monday, farmers should secure their buildings and prepare for disruptions ahead of the storm.
With a red weather alert for Monday, farmers should secure their buildings and prepare for disruptions ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Ophelia will turn into a post-tropical storm with winds of up to 130km/h before it hits Ireland on Monday. A status red weather warning applies to the west and an orange alert in the rest of the country. Here is what you can do to minimise damage.

1. Take care on machinery, particularly when opening doors. Get more advice on driving in high winds from the Road Safety Authority in the video below:

2. Close and secure all shed doors.

3. Check on any exposed galvanised sheets on roofs.

4. Be mindful of loose slates or tiles from older farm buildings.

5. Take in any empty barrels or drums that could get caught in the wind.

6. Safely secure any silage wraps or pit coverings.

7. Ensure any family pets and working dogs are safe.

8. Be mindful of trees or branches near buildings and that ESB lines may be damaged.

9. Have torches charged up in case of a power cut and download the Powercheck app to interact with ESB Networks on faults. Get more advice from ESB Networks in the video below:

10. Charge mobile phones and keep a battery-operated radio to hand in case landline phones are disconnected. Emergency messages will be broadcast on RTE stations, Today FM and Newstalk 106 if necessary.

And remember the most important of all pieces of advice:

More in News
Hurricane Ophelia: status red warning now covers all of the country
News
Hurricane Ophelia: status red warning now covers all of the country
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
News
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident
News
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident
By Patrick Donohoe on 14 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Hurricane Ophelia: status red warning now covers all of the country
News
Hurricane Ophelia: status red warning now covers all of the country
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
News
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
By Thomas Hubert on 15 October 2017
Red weather warning for hurricane Ophelia
World
Red weather warning for hurricane Ophelia
By Thomas Hubert on 14 October 2017

Place ad