Sheep farming management notes
By Darren Carty on 02 November 2017
This week's notes cover breeding strategies for hill flocks, a recap on the sheep welfare scheme mineral supplementation option and breeding ewe lambs.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 01 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 31 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 31 October 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 11 October 2017
By Hannah Quinn Mulligan on 06 October 2017
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
present their sale of ram lambs in Roscommon Mart Saturday Oct 7th at 1pm . ...