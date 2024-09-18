An exciting programme is in place for Sheep Expo 2024, a major health event taking place on Wednesday 9 October.

The event will focus on health issues which are having a growing effect on flock performance and profitability including antiparasitic resistance, lameness and antimicrobial resistance.

The effect that animal health can have on market access will be discussed, while there will also be a spotlight on the growing threat that bluetongue is presenting.

The event comprises four elements. A morning conference takes place in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar Co Westmeath from 9.30am to 1pm.

This will be followed by afternoon workshops on Tullamore Farm. The final elements return to Bloomfield House Hotel for a poster session detailing the latest reseasrch taking place and a gala ceremony dinner celebrating the FBD LambPlus awards.

Specialist speakers

The conference will be an interactive event with a mixture of presentations and workshops where attendees will have opportunities to interact with specialist speakers.

The topics will include animal health impacts on market access and bluetongue risks for Irish farmers, with Eoin Ryan, Department of Agriculture, highlighting the latest developments on bluetongue.

‘Antimicrobial Resistance: Current and Future Picture in Ireland’ is the first workshop topic. Caroline Garvan, Department of Agriculture, will set the scene on why careful use of antibiotics is of such importance, and there will be a panel discussion featuring industry speakers, including Teagasc, Department of Agriculture and vet specialists.

The second workshop, ‘Antiparasitic Resistance: Actions to Reduce Resistance to Wormers’ has overseas expertise with David Leathwick, AgResearch New Zealand, sharing his in-depth knowledge on the topic.

Discussions here will explore how sheep farmers and the wider industry can cope with growing resistance at farm level.

Treatment programmes and novel research looking at the possibility of resetting a farm’s resistance to worms will be of particular interest. Panel specialists from Elanco, Teagasc and Sheep Ireland will also participate.

The frequently under-reported incidence of lameness has a much greater influence on flock performance than is generally recognised.

Teagasc’s Jake Delaney is undertaking extensive research looking at the incidence of lameness on commercial farms, the causes and farmer opinions.

He will be joined by colleagues from Teagasc and veterinary specialists from MSD Animal Health.

The morning session will be of particular benefit to veterinary practitioners, merchants and retailers handling veterinary medicines, and those with a keen interest in flock health.

Farm workshops

The speakers addressing lameness control and antiparasitic resistance will bring the technical aspects of these subjects to a more practical level in the afternoon on-farm workshops.

Attendees will get a first-hand view of diagnosing lameness and establishing anthelmintic efficacy, and learn how control programmes can be put in place.

There is also another important topic on the agenda here: ram performance and aftercare. The longevity of rams in flocks is disappointing and this workshop will explore strategies to extend the working life of rams.

LambPlus awards

The FBD Lambplus awards, which take place at the Bloomfield House Hotel at 7pm, will be preceded by a poster session detailing the latest research taking place in Ireland. The awards will be presented to the highest achieving LambPlus flock and the most improved LambPlus flock.

Costs and booking

The event is being organised by the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, Irish Farmers Journal, Sheep Ireland and Teagasc with continued support in sheep indutry events from Irish Country Meats, Elanco, FBD and MSD Animal Health. The event costs €20 to attend the morning or afternoon sessions or €30 for both and €50 to attend the full day or just the gala dinner. Pre-booking by 1 October 2024 is required at https://bit.ly/SheepExpo24.