The Hexel Fan Club stock ram at the Silverhill flock and the sire of a selection of the Silverhill entries. \ MacGregor Photography

The All-Star is the longest-running Texel in-lamb sale in Ireland and it is gearing up for its 20th anniversary with a bigger and better line-up than ever before. The sale is taking place on Saturday 7 December at Blessington Livestock Mart. It opens at 1pm with online bidding also available through MartEye.

The sale entry consists of 71 scanned, in-lamb shearling ewes and 11 ewe lambs from a selection of Ireland’s leading Texel flocks.

All sheep in the sale are sold with their Sheep Ireland performance figures and the majority are DNA-verified. Service sires of the in-lamb ewes are also DNA-verified.

Eight of Ireland’s most well-decorated flocks will be exhibiting. These are: Frenchbrook, Annakisha, Kilcurley, Silverhill, Donnelly, Emlach, Ryan Texels and the Shannagh flock.

A selection of shearling ewes from the Frenchbrook flock will be on offer at the sale.

These flocks have been consistently winning major titles and selling top-priced sheep.

In 2024 alone, the Silverhill flock sold ram lambs to €20,000 at the Blessington premier sale and produced the 2024 All-Ireland Texel overall supreme champion. The Annakisha flock produced the 2024 All-Ireland Texel reserve overall champion.

Some notable in-lamb shearling ewe lots for the upcoming sale include ewes from the Shannagh flock in-lamb to AHB Fancy Pants (that has bred lambs to 100,000gns).

There will also be a special shearling ewe from the Emlach flock – the first ewe to be sold in Ireland to the renowned 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond.

The Silverhill flock will have four full sisters to this year’s Blessington premier sale-topper that sold for €20,000.

A selection of shearling ewes from the Frenchbrook flock will be on offer at the sale.

Super shearling ewe

The Ryan flock has included a super shearling ewe coming from the same line as the ewe they sold to the Hexel flock – that went on to breed the top-priced lamb at Lanark this year, selling for 70,000gns.

A slightly smaller entry of 11 ewe lambs includes daughters of the 2024 UK sire of the year, Rhaeadr Entrepreneur, and €13,000 Annaghdown Goldfinger – plus many more very notable sires.

Some of the best genetics within the Texel breed will be up for grabs on the day, with huge potential to pick up a future show winner or breeding star.