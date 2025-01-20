Woodies Jet Lag was the top-priced Beltex lot that sold for £3,000. \ MacGregor Photography

Attracting over 31,000 views on Marteye was the Woodies flock sale.

The highly anticipated sale consisted of the dispersal of Stuart Woods' Woodies Badgerface flock and Beltex, Blue Texel and Dutch Texel entries.

Running in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington, it saw lots find new homes right across the UK.

Badgerface

Stealing the show was the super Badgerface in-lamb shearling Woodies Earwig that went on to top the sale selling for £6,700 (€7,915).

This stand-out shearling ewe was a direct daughter of the record-breaking 11,000gns ewe lamb Duhonw. She was sold scanned carrying a single to homebred ram Woodies All Muscle.

After fierce last-minute bidding, it was Dave Roberts of the well-known Boyo flock who placed the winning bid.

The next top-priced lot that sold for £2,700 (€3,189) was one of the sale's most-viewed lots, the 11,000gns Duhonw ewe.

Now a rising three-year-old ewe, this lady hadn’t lost any of her spark, drawing in Scotsman David Morrison to place the final bid.

Woodies Earwig, the top-priced Badgerface lot that sold for £6,700. \ MacGregor Photography

She was sold scanned carrying twins to the Donegal-bred ram Ardstewart Fireball.

It was another daughter of this mighty ewe named Woodies Fabulous that topped the ewe lamb section selling for £2,000 (€2,363).

This lamb was both Fabulous by name and nature and she was quickly snapped up by Lowri Williams.

Badgerface averages

10 ewes - £1,115 (€1,317).

3 shearling ewes - £3,400 (€4,016).

9 implanted pregnancies - £728 (€866).

9 ewe lambs - £1,361 (€1,608).

Beltex

Topping the Beltex trade was the impressive in-lamb shearling Woodies Jet Lag.

This beauty came with a super pedigree line, being sired by the 30,000gns Borderesk Finders Keppers and to top it off, she was scanned in-lamb with twins to the 10,000gns Mellor Vale King.

It was Neill Millar who was enticed in to place the final bid of £3,000 (€3,544).

Jet Lag was followed by her half-sister Woodies Jessy Peeps that went on to sell for £2,000 (€2,363).

Jessy Peeps was scanned in-lamb with twins to homebred ram Woodies Kick Boxer that is a full brother to the 25,000gns Karate Kid. It was Haig Murray who was the successful buyer of Jessy Peeps.

Beltex averages

6 ewes - £1,125 (€1,330).

6 shearling ewes - £1,525 (€1,802).

7 implanted pregnancies - £1,071 (€1,266).

7 ewe lambs - £891 (€1,053).

Dutch Texel

The slightly smaller entry of Dutch Texels was topped at £900 (€1,064) for a strong 2022-born Woodies ewe.

Her full bothers have sold to 5,500gns and she was scanned in-lamb to £3,000 Woodies Dark Destroyer. She was snapped up with a final bid from Gaynor McDowell.

Dutch Texel averages

5 ewes - £710 (€839).

2 implanted pregnancies - £775 (€916).

6 ewe lambs - £558 (€660).

Blue Texel

Last in the sale but by no means least were the Blue Texel lots.

Topping the trade at £1,900 (€2,246) for the Blue Texels was an impressive 2021-born ewe described by Wood as "a ewe fit for any flush or show team".

Top-priced Blue Texel lot that sold for £1,900. \ MacGregor Photography

This impressive ewe was also scanned in-lamb to the 9,000gns Saltire Blue Ferocious.

Blue Texel averages

5 ewes - £1,225 (€1,448).

5 shearling ewes - £700 (€827).

2 implanted pregnancies - £1,300 (€1,537).

7 ewe lambs - £769 (€909).