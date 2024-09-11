Inspections to check compliance with SIS will take place over the coming months and a key component is the completion of the scheme action booklet. To help farmers record the necessary data and ensure penalties are avoided, the Department of Agriculture has now published a guidance booklet.

The booklet can be found at agriculture.gov.ie under the SIS section. The data detailed is related to the 2023 calendar year, but acts as a valuable guide as to what is expected to be recorded. This article looks at some timely actions.

Lameness control

Under this action flock lameness assessments must be carried out five times during the calendar year: at least once between mating and lambing; May/June; July/August; prior to mating (August – September/October); and one other time which the flock owner may choose depending on the requirements of the flock.

Footbathing must be carried out where appropriate (Table 1).

Minerals to ewes post-mating

This is a category A action for lowland and hill flocks. For this action all ewes, including ewe hoggets joined with rams, must be supplemented with mineral feeding stuffs post-mating. The minerals administered must provide cover for at least the first 60 days from the date of ram turnout.

A combination of mineral feeding stuffs can be used as long as there is no break in cover and at least the full 60-day duration is covered. More than one breeding date can be recorded (Table 2).

Parasite control – faecal egg count

For lowland flocks, parasite control (faecal egg count) must be carried out on lambs on two separate occasions between 1 June and 30 September annually. Samples must be taken in sufficient time to allow for laboratory testing prior to 30 September annually for lowland flocks. For hill flocks, a faecal egg count must be carried out once on lambs within four weeks of weaning and must be carried out at the latest by 31 December annually. (Table 3).

Meal feeding post-weaning

An option for hill flocks, lambs must be supplemented with compound feeding stuffs containing minerals and vitamins for four weeks post-weaning. (Table 4).

Minerals to hill lambs pre-weaning

This category B option for hill sheep producers requires that participants must supplement lambs with a mineral feeding stuff at least once during the grazing season (Table 5).