These two crossbred ewe lambs weighing 40kg sold for €174 each (€4.35/kg).

There was a strong entry of just over 650 quality sheep in Raphoe for the fortnightly sheep sale.

The entry was predominately made up of well-fleshed cull ewes and heavy lambs.

Demand for all lots was high and it led to a 100% clearance rate.

The sale was topped at €300 for a strong ewe with a single lamb at foot.

Well-fleshed cull ewes were in hot demand, with ringside bidders battling it out, as €260 was the top price paid for a pedigree Texel cull ewe that weighed 95kg. The majority of the cull ewes sold from €2.15/kg for lighter ewes to €2.75/kg for housed meal-fed ewes.

There was a small number of cull rams that sold from €150 to €240, depending on weight and body condition score.

There was a large number of heavy well-fleshed lambs weighing over 50kg and the majority sold from €200 to €235. The largest number of lambs present weighed from 40kg to 50kg and they ranged in quality and flesh covering, leading to a more varied price range of €164 to €210. Store lambs weighing 30kg to 40kg were in scarer supply, leading to strong prices of €132 to €160.

There were very few lambs weighing under 30kg, but they also remained in high demand, selling from €80 to €132.

In pictures

These three pedigree Suffolk cull ewes weighing 85kg sold for €230 each (€2.71/kg).

These four crossbred ewe lambs weighing 33.8kg sold for €145 each (€4.29/kg).

These five crossbred ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €216 each (€4.15/kg).

These six crossbred cull ewes weighing 94kg sold for €248 each (€2.63/kg).

These six Charollais-cross ram lambs weighing 45kg sold for €191 each (€4.24/kg).

This ewe and single lamb sold for €300.