This pair of well-fleshed young Texel-cross lambs weighing 42kg sold for €241 each (€5.74/kg).

Tullow Mart’s spring lamb show and sale recorded a flying trade, with lambs averaging €5/kg at 42kg.

The sale, sponsored by Hegarty Meats, attracted over 170 lambs to the ring and manager Eric Diver reports that it was the optimum number to stimulate competition between butchers and wholesalers.

The general run of prices for fleshed lambs ranged from €4.85/kg to €5.40/kg, with a handful of lots above this range to a top of €5.74/kg or €240 paid for 45kg lambs.

A handful of heavier aged spring lambs sold from €4.20/kg to €4.70/kg, while four pens of lambs weighing 28kg to 35kg also met keen demand, selling from €4/kg to €4.30/kg.

Hoggets dominated the entry of almost 2,100 sheep. The general run of prices for quality hoggets weighing 50kg to 54kg ranged from €200 to €214, with the best-quality hoggets topping €200/head.

Lighter hoggets weighing 47kg to 49kg sold from €185 to upwards of €220.

The cull ewe trade is vibrant, with fleshed ewes easily getting into a price of €2/kg to €2.15 and then pushing on anywhere up to €2.50/kg for the best-quality types.

Ewes with an average cover of flesh sold from €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, with boner-types back to €1/kg.

In pictures

These 11 top-quality Charollais-cross lambs weighing 44kg sold for €242 (€5.50/kg).

This batch of mainly Charollais-cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €232 (€4.94/kg).

These mixed breed lambs weighing 45kg sold for €240 (€5.33/kg).

This mixed batch of Suffolk-cross and Charollais-cross lambs weighing 42kg sold for €230 each (€5.48/kg).

This batch of speckled-headed spring lambs weighing 40kg sold for €207 (€5.18/kg).

This batch of four lighter Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 35kg sold for €148 (€4.23/kg).

This batch of 19 lighter spring lambs weighing 33kg sold for €142 (€4.30/kg).

These fleshed Suffolk-cross lambs weighing 42kg sold for €235 (€5.60/kg).

This pair of aged spring lambs weighing 48kg sold for €220 (€4.58/kg).

These three well conformed Charollais-cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €238 (€5.06/kg).

This batch of Suffolk-cross store lambs weighing 30kg sold for €120 each (€4/kg).

This single Suffolk lamb weighing 45kg sold for €215 (€4.78/kg).

Weighing 48kg, this batch of mixed breed lambs sold for €240 each (€5/kg).

Weighing 55kg this aged Suffolk-cross lamb sold for €232 (€4.22/kg).