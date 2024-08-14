Top-quality lambs are in scarce supply, with mart prices edging ahead of equivalent deadweight prices offered to may sellers.

A number of mart managers are reporting a similar feature this week of higher numbers of fleshed lambs being presented in sales.

They state that the lower quotes offered by some plants relative to prices being paid and strong prices recorded in sales is encouraging more farmers with slaughter-fit lambs to market them live.

The live trade is being boosted by a combination of intense demand from factory agents, wholesale buyers and agents purchasing for live export.

Fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are trading on average from €155 to €164, with the best-quality lots and heavier lots selling to €170 and as high as €175 in select sales.

There is a differential of €5 to €8/head between prices paid for lambs with a lower cover of flesh and also crossbred lambs capable of achieving a poorer slaughter performance.

Prices paid for lambs weighing 46kg to 48kg are heavily dependent on potential kill-out, with prices ranging from €145 to upwards of €160 depending on the type of lamb in question.

A vibrant store lamb trade is also helping to keep a strong floor under the trade, with fleshed top-quality lambs weighing around the 40kg capable of achieving returns at the higher end of the market from €140 to €145, with plainer-quality types back to €125 to €130.

Quality lowland store lambs are topping the €3.20/kg mark with ease, with prices averaging from €3.30/kg to €3.70/kg and higher in cases.

Ewe hogget entries are increasing in line with marts commencing breeding sales, but, to date, entries have been lower than expected.

It is hard to get a handle on prices, but top-quality lots are selling from €250 to €320, with lesser-quality and lighter hoggets with good breeding potential back to €200 and low numbers as yet below this level.

The cull ewe trade is firm, with heavy fleshed ewes selling from €2/kg to €2.30/kg and higher in cases.

Heavier freshly weaned ewes are trading from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg, while plainer-quality ewes and fleshed hill ewes range from €1.40/kg to €1.70/kg and back to €1/kg for ewes with a very poor cover of flesh.