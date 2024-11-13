These Charollais-cross lambs weighing 55kg sold for €185 (€3.36/kg) in Athenry Mart on Monday last.

Fleshed lambs continue to be a hot commodity in marts across the country, with farmers who have done well through selling live as opposed to dropping lambs to the factory gate continuing to present lambs live.

All in all, trade is similar to last week, with €1 to €3/head more available in some marts, especially where butchers are active for top-end heavy lambs.

Top-quality lowland lambs weighing above 52kg with high kill-out potential are trading at the higher end for €180 to €190/head.

Lambs from 50kg to 52kg are selling for €177 to €185 in the main, equating to prices of €3.40/kg to €3.70/kg.

Plainer-quality types with weight on their side and an adequate flesh cover are selling marginally below this at €3.25/kg to €3.35/kg.

Flesh cover

Mart managers continue to report that flesh cover has a big bearing on price, with differentials of €10/head being witnessed between well-fleshed and poorly fleshed lambs, with these lots being most evident in the mid-40kg bracket.

Top-quality lots are selling from €150 to €160/head, rising to €170/head on occasion. Lambs lacking flesh and lesser-quality types are selling back to the mid-€140s and under.

Mild weather and a longer grazing season for cattle farms has failed to put a dent in the store lamb trade, with a rise in factory prices putting greater confidence in buyers.

Lowland store lambs continue to trade in the main from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg, with the best-quality types rising to €3.80/kg and higher in cases, especially for select ewe lambs with breeding potential.

Light hill-cross lambs are trading from €3/kg to €3.20/kg in the main, with Scottish Blackface lambs anywhere from €2.50/kg to upwards of €3/kg depending on size and weight.

Heavier fleshed ewes are trading on average from €1.85/kg to €2.20/kg, with select lots rising to €2.50/kg. Demand for feeding ewes is boosted by the vibrant store lamb trade and some buyers looking at ewes as an alternative.

Prices range from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg-plus, with younger ewes capable of carrying good weight and in OK condition selling best. Light ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.40/kg.