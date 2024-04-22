The hogget trade has gained further upward momentum this week, with another 20c/kg added to quotes for Tuesday.

Kildare Chilling continues to lead the trade with its base quote of €9.40/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

The two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan have also increased their quote by 20c/kg and are quoting a base of €9.20/kg plus a 20c/kg QA payment.

A high percentage of hoggets are trading north of €9.50/kg, with specialist finishers and those handling sizeable numbers trading anywhere from €9.60/kg to €9.70/kg.

Deals also continue to be negotiated on a higher carcase weight allowance of 24kg or including allowances on transport costs.

Spring lamb

Base spring lamb quotes have increased by 10c/kg, further closing the gap between lamb and hogget quotes.

Kildare Chilling is again at the top of the quotes table, offering a base of €9.50/kg plus 10c/kg QA payment.

The two Irish Country Meats plants are quoting a base of €9.30/kg plus their 20c/kg QA payment. Both plants are quoting to a carcase weight of 21kg.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains at a starting point of €4/kg to €4.10/kg. Reports indicate sellers with significant numbers are securing 20c/kg to 30c/kg above opening quotes, while plants and abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are operating from €4.40/kg upwards.

The live trade remains vibrant and this is providing an excellent outlet for heavy carcase ewes in marts and to producers struggling to negotiate favorable terms with factories.

The general carcase weight limit being implemented ranges from 43kg to 46kg, but there is scope in deals involving large numbers to negotiate some flexibility.