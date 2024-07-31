Lamb price remains at the €7-€7.10/kg mark in the main for QA lambs.

Similar to earlier in the week, quotes have remained largely unchanged, as a steady period of price seems to be upon us.

Significant variation remains between opening prices quoted by factories for quality assured (QA) lambs.

In the main, quotes across factories are coming in close to the €7.10/kg mark for QA lambs.

Larger finishers and producer groups are said to be squeezing 15c to 30c/kg extra out of factories, equating to €7.25/kg to €7.40/kg.

Mart prices would show that agents are attaining this price plus an additional small margin.

Tight numbers owing to mid-season flocks having recently weaned, as well as some lambs lacking flesh cover, have helped in this price stabilisation. This lower flesh cover and poor kill-out percentage has been evident in factories over the last few weeks, with procurement agents seeing poorly finished lambs killing as low as 40% to 43%, with lamb carcases in this bracket hitting weights of just 17kg to 18kg or lower in some cases.

The is reported as a big limiting factor, with many lambs finished on grass alone killing poorly so far this season.

Ewe trade

Quotes in the main plants remain at €3.90/kg to €4/kg, with a similar appetite to last week.

Buyers purchasing ewes for slaughtering in plants specialising in the ewe trade or in abattoirs handling excellent-quality ewes are paying upwards of €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg to secure the top lots.

Ewe sale in marts have been reportedly steady, with the highest demand seen for top-quality well-fleshed ewes. Prices of €2/kg are easily achieved for these types, with €2.40/kg to €2.50/kg being got for high-end ewes with a high kill-out potential.

At these prices, buyer producers with heavy ewes should weigh up if the mart or factory is the best outlet.

Maximum carcase weight limits should also be confirmed, with reports of some sellers with greater negotiating power exceeding standard weight cut-offs ranging in the main from 43kg to 46kg, with up to 50kg being paid by some factories to secure higher numbers.

NI sheep

Base quotes have jumped 20p/kg to 600p/kg (€7.14/kg) in Northern Ireland this week, as factories struggle to compete with a revitalised mart trade.

Live exporters continue to have a presence around the ring at northern marts and that is driving higher prices.

It is also attracting more farmers into selling lambs live, rather than direct for slaughter, as prices on offer are well ahead of what factories are paying.

Northern plants are paying 610p to 620p/kg (€7.26 to €7.38/kg) and there are isolated reports of factories paying above the 21kg carcase weight limit to secure numbers. In Britain, factory prices are 660p/kg (€7.85/kg), with demand also exceeding supplies.