This batch of Texel-cross ewes lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €124 each at Ballinasloe Mart last week.

A two-tiered pricing system and a greater differential between factory quotes have been evident this week in the sheep trade.

Base quotes ranged from as low as €6.10/kg earlier in the week to a high of €6.40/kg. When quality assurance payments were included, it left quotes ranging from €6.30/kg to €6.50/kg.

However, a greater differential is also evident between quoted and paid prices.

Farmers trading through producer groups or regular sellers with greater negotiating power have seen prices in some plants increase to upwards of €6.70/kg to €6.75/kg, while top prices in other factories have been capped at €6.45/kg to 6.50/kg, opening up a wider differential.