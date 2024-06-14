Denis Carroll has been appointed as the new chair of the Sheep Ireland board.

The Kerry sheep and dairy farmer takes over from outgoing chair Alex Clarke who held the position since July 2023. The Meath-based Texel breeder also served as the flockbooks representative on the board.

Sharon Walshe, Department of Agriculture is the board secretary.

Sheep Ireland explains that the Sheep Ireland board is “to have all the different sectors of the sheep industry represented, so that every member of the sector has the chance to voice their opinion and views about the further development of the national sheep breed improvement programme”.

Board members

The remaining 2024 board members and their industry position is listed as follows: Tomas Bourke, IFA; Adrian Gallagher, IFA; John Wehrly, flockbooks representative; Tom Keating, Department of Agriculture; James Smyth, Meat Industry Ireland; Jim Jeffery, LambPlus; John Large, Central Progeny Test and Teagasc BETTER farms; Tommy Mullin, Lamb Producer Groups.