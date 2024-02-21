Ivan Scott and Jack Robinson battle it out at the all-Ireland and all-nations shearing championships in 2019.

Mountbellew Mart will host this year’s all-Ireland and all-nations sheep shearing championships.

The Kepak all-Ireland and all-nations sheep shearing and woolhandling championships 2024 will take place in the Co Galway mart over the June bank holiday weekend.

The event, which was held in Co Donegal last year, will see the elite of international sheep shearers and woolhandlers descend on Mountbellew for two days of competition across Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2 June.

Alongside the shearing action, there will be entertainment for all the family.

This will include sheepdog demonstrations, Irish dancing, trade stands, pony rides, food trucks, children’s amusements, the Irish Wool Experience, fashion shows, magic shows, cookery demonstrations, pedigree and rare sheep exhibits, live music and more.

The launch of the all-Ireland and all-nations sheep shearing and woolhandling takes place on Friday 1 March at Mountbellew Mart.