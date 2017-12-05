Stricter sheep tagging controls on the way in NI

The permitted threshold for two lost tags will be reduced from 30% to 10%. \ Ramona Farrelly

Farmers could receive a 100% penalty for missing tags after an announcement that the acceptable tag loss rate will be reduced in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that from 1 January 2018 stricter controls for missing tags on sheep and goats will be applied.

The acceptable tag loss threshold in the case where both tags are missing will be reduced from 30% to 10%.

However, where only one tag is missing the 30% rate will still apply. The 30% threshold for one tag and 10% threshold for both tags will apply regardless of flock size.

Where an on the spot check (OTSC), takes place and it is judged that the farmer intentionally removed tags from sheep or goats, they could be subject to a 100% cross compliance penalty.

Also, farmers who have lost more tags than is permitted through negligence, will have a cross compliance fine of 1-5% applied.

But, in the majority of cases where farmers are found to have missing tags below the threshold rate they will be issued with a cross compliance letter.

If a tag is lost or unreadable, farmers are required to replace it within 28 days of noticing the problem.

