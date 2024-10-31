With four blends available in one tonne bags – Superfine Regular Lime, 15% Hydrated Blend, 30% Hydrated Blend and 50% Hydrated Blend – BBL’s Cubicle Lime combines all the antibacterial benefits of hydrated lime in a mild, super-absorbent blend which inhibits the growth of bacteria. It also assists in the prevention of mastitis and provides ultimate cow comfort.

Cubicle Lime successfully deactivates E.coli, Salmonella and mastitis-causing bacteria including Staphylococcal and Streptococcal by raising the pH above 12.5 – until deactivated. As a result, it also reduces somatic cell counts.

“Our Cubicle Lime is formulated by using its superfine limestone powder and hydrated lime which is sourced from the makers of White Rhino in Carlow,” said Eoin O’Carroll of Bennettsbridge Limestone.

These stronger hydrated lime blends sustain pH levels of treated areas for lasting animal protection

Bennettsbridge Limestone’s Cubicle Lime is finely ground for high surface area coverage and maximum absorption, ensuring cows are clean, dry and comfortable for longer. It also keeps their teats in good condition, making them easier to milk.

Cubicle Lime should be applied in a light state so prior to use, stir, agitate and aerate the product to make the lime light.

Cubicle beds should be cleaned and limed twice a day and passages should be scraped at least four times a day – or as often as necessary. Farmers should directly apply Cubicle Lime as needed onto clean cubicles – while wearing eye protection, a dust mast and protective gloves at all times during application.

As a general guide, 300g to 500g should be applied per cubicle daily – while in practise, usage rates can vary widely across dairy farms. Keeping moisture off the cubicle mat is also critical; therefore cubicle design and passage scraping impacts on how much lime you need to use.

The cubicle’s design can also make a big difference when it comes to hygiene levels. The brisket board should be on, or just above the mat to stop the cow from lying too far up the cubicle and to keep her rear just off the back of the mat.

Brian Houlihan has been using Bennettsbridge Limestone Cubicle Lime (30% Hydrated Blend) on his dairy farm in Dunmore, County Kilkenny for almost 10 years.

Mikey Butler, who works on the Houlihan farm, stated: “It works really well for our cows; it keeps them comfortable and leaves their teats in great condition. We’ve seen a big reduction in the somatic cell count and cases of mastitis are down to a minimum.

Mikey added: “When it comes to deliveries, if you place an order with BBL on a Monday, the Cubicle Lime is with you by Wednesday – and there’s no minimum order, which is very handy.”

Farmers can recover 50% of the cost of Cubicle Lime as a source of agri lime, Eoin O’Carroll noted. “Through its high neutralising value, our Cubicle Lime will improve slurry quality, providing further benefits to farmland,” he stated. “It also stays in suspension within slurry.”

Emma Cotter, a dairy farmer based in Castlelyons, County Cork, is another satisfied BBL customer and Cubicle Lime user.

“The cubicles are cleaned each morning and evening, when the cows are dry and also when the cows are milking,” she said.

“After we’ve cleaned them, we get a bucket of lime and apply lime to every cubicle by hands; the cows have much greater comfort on their mats after we’ve applied the lime. In order to clean the passages, we use an automatic scraper which is set to operate every two hours.

“Thanks to using Cubicle Lime by Bennettsbridge Limestone in recent years, we’ve seen a noticeable improvement in somatic cell count on the farm; we’re currently running at 84. We’ve also seen reduced levels of mastitis, which has made lives easier for the cows and in turn for ourselves. It’s been a win-win all round.”

The Cotters have been using Bennettsbridge Cubicle Lime for over 12 years. Emma continued: “We first got to know BBL when we visited their stand at the National Ploughing Championships and from there, we built up a great relationship with sales rep Joey Ryan.

From day one, we’ve been delighted with the excellent service that Bennettsbridge Limestone has provided us

"Deliveries are prompt, are normally delivered within two days of ordering and the delivery drivers are a pleasure to deal with.”

Cubicle Lime kills bacteria, controls mastitis and protects milk yield. Cubicle Lime is reliable. Cubicle Lime by Bennettsbridge Limestone works.

Bennettsbridge Limestone provides nationwide delivery to customers – on time. You can place your order today by calling 056 7727317 or emailing info@bbl.ie