Now featuring environmentally friendly packaging, this marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and supporting the farming community that has trusted its products for over 40 years.

Legacy of quality and trust

For decades, Maxol Lubricants has been the preferred choice for the agricultural sector in Ireland. Its extensive range of high-quality lubricants is specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of the agricultural industry.

With a network of over 1,500 wholesale suppliers worldwide, the company delivers products manufactured to the highest standards from its European base in Dublin.

The new Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range represents a future-focused approach, offering solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of today’s modern agri-food industries.

This range is designed for the lubrication of plain bearings, wire ropes, chains, rails and geared applications across various equipment.

Key products in the Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range include Agri-Max Plus Calcium Grease and Agri-Max Plus EFS Grease.

Agri-Max Plus Calcium Grease is developed specifically for the intense demands of the agricultural industry, providing excellent water resistance and serving as an alternative to lithium-based greases.

Agri-Max Plus EFS Grease is fully applicable and biodegradable. It is NSF Food Grade H1 registered and meets the international standards for ecological and food safety and is ideal for the food processing industry.

Importance of sustainable practices

Sustainability is a critical aspect of Maxol Lubricants operations and a core company value. By integrating recycled materials into its packaging, the company is reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to a circular economy. This initiative aligns with global efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling.

For farmers, sustainable practices extend beyond the fields and into every aspect of their operations. By choosing products that are environmentally friendly, farmers can make a significant impact on reducing waste and conserving natural resources.

Bernard Heavey, who farms outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, is one such farmer striving to improve his farms sustainability. Bernard has invested heavily in his farm over the years incorporating many measures to become more sustainable.

As part of this journey, he comments: "It’s great to use a product like Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease to prolong the life of our machinery in a sustainable way."

Environmentally friendly packaging

The new product range not only incorporates the latest technology and innovation, but also comes in refreshed, environmentally friendly packaging.

All bottles in the new range now consist of at least 30% recycled plastic, part of a broader initiative to pioneer more conscious packaging formats, which will be rolled out across the newer products.

The goal is to ensure that the packaging is as innovative as the product inside, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Lubricants you can trust

Maxol Lubricants heritage and trust is built on a foundation of quality and reliability. With the launch of the new Maxol Agri-Max Plus Grease range and the refreshed packaging, the company reaffirms its promise to farmers of "lubricants you can trust".

Understanding that navigating the range of lubricants can be challenging, the company has made it simple with its motto -"oil made easy".

The updated packaging features a more contemporary look, designed to help users easily identify and select the right oil for their needs.

Putting your farm first

Maxol Lubricants is dedicated to putting farms first. Its products are crafted to ensure optimal performance and longevity of machinery, helping maintain productivity and efficiency.

The company stands by the quality of its lubricants, assuring customers that they are getting the best-performing, highest-specification products available in the market today.

Farmers are invited to explore the new range and learn more about Maxol Lubricants by visiting the company’s website at Maxol Lubricants.