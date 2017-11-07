Teagasc rejigs advisory managers

Majella Moloney is Teagasc's new regional advisory manager in counties Kerry and Limerick

Pat Clarke is Teagasc's new regional advisory manager for Teagasc in Galway and Clare.

Teagasc has announced the appointment of two new regional advisory managers in the coming months, triggering the redeployment of three others to new regions.

Following the retirement of Larry O’Loughlin, David Colbourne will be moving from Clare and Galway to manage the region including counties Laois, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Dublin.

Pat Clarke, currently a dairy specialist based in Athenry, is promoted and will replace Colbourne as the new regional advisory manager for Teagasc in Galway and Clare.

Meanwhile, Cork East advisory manager Ger MacMahon is also retiring. Billy Kelleher, who currently oversees the Kerry and Limerick region, is moving from Cork West to replace him.

John Horgan will in turn move from Kerry/Limerick to head up the advisory service in Cork West.

Completing the puzzle, Majella Moloney (pictured) will be the new regional advisory manager in counties Kerry and Limerick. She is currently principal of the Teagasc Agricultural College in Clonakility, Co Cork.

Regional managers oversee advisory services to farmers and the delivery of educational courses in the regional education centres.

