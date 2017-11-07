Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Teagasc rejigs advisory managers
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Teagasc rejigs advisory managers

By on
Teagasc has announced the appointment of two new regional advisory managers in the coming months, triggering the redeployment of three others to new regions.
Teagasc has announced the appointment of two new regional advisory managers in the coming months, triggering the redeployment of three others to new regions.

Following the retirement of Larry O’Loughlin, David Colbourne will be moving from Clare and Galway to manage the region including counties Laois, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Dublin.

Pat Clarke, currently a dairy specialist based in Athenry, is promoted and will replace Colbourne as the new regional advisory manager for Teagasc in Galway and Clare.

Meanwhile, Cork East advisory manager Ger MacMahon is also retiring. Billy Kelleher, who currently oversees the Kerry and Limerick region, is moving from Cork West to replace him.

John Horgan will in turn move from Kerry/Limerick to head up the advisory service in Cork West.

Completing the puzzle, Majella Moloney (pictured) will be the new regional advisory manager in counties Kerry and Limerick. She is currently principal of the Teagasc Agricultural College in Clonakility, Co Cork.

Regional managers oversee advisory services to farmers and the delivery of educational courses in the regional education centres.

Read more

Teagasc recruitment drive cannot compete with private sector

Teagasc appoints new cattle specialist

Boyle set for another term with Teagasc

More in News
World health body recommends end to preventative antibiotics use
News
World health body recommends end to preventative antibiotics use
By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
Risk level of bluetongue making landfall in UK remains ‘low’
News
Risk level of bluetongue making landfall in UK remains ‘low’
By Amy Forde on 07 November 2017
Ornua’s Spain factory suffers fire
News
Ornua’s Spain factory suffers fire
By Patrick Donohoe on 07 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
'Don't want to spend on farm safety? Think of the cost of a funeral'
News
'Don't want to spend on farm safety? Think of the cost of a funeral'
By Tommy Moyles on 05 November 2017
Member
Liquid milk reality bites in Meath
Liquid Milk
Liquid milk reality bites in Meath
By Jack Kennedy on 31 October 2017
Member
Quick-Fire Career
Careers
Quick-Fire Career
By Anthony Jordan on 20 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad