The spring wheat recommended list published by the Department of Agriculture has seen no new additions this year.

There was a renewed interest in spring wheat last year, given the spring cereal seed shortage and the low amount of winter crops planted.

The area went over 7,100ha, an increase of over 2,500ha. This area is likely to decline, but has likely gained some area for 2025.

Many farmers were happy with the crop last year. It can be challenging to grow, as it is usually harvested late and can sprout.

KWS Fixum tops the list for yield with a score of 101.

KWS Helium is the tallest variety, but there is little difference in varieties on resistance to lodging and earliness of ripening.

Table 1 has all of the results. The table is formed from information gathered by the Department from their trials sites in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Sprouting is a major factor in spring wheat due to its generally late harvest date. All varieties score a 7 on sprouting. It’s leaning on the better side, but there is no difference between varieties.

WPB Duncan has the highest score for resistance to septoria at a score of 6. It also scores highest for resistance to yellow rust.

KWS Helium has the highest resistance to mildew on a score of 7.

KWS Helium tops the table on grain quality with a protein content of 11.4%, a thousand grain weight of 52.4 and a hectolitre weight of 81.

Milling wheat

There is renewed interest in milling wheat at present.

The protein contents on the list would generally need to be higher for milling wheat for bread making, but could be used for biscuits. Hagberg falling numbers of over 250 are generally required.

Seed availability

KWS Fixum takes up the majority of the spring wheat area at approximately 56%. WPB Duncan follows at 28%. KWS Helium takes up approximately 16% of the seed.

You can view the spring barley recommended list here and the spring oats list here.