Conor Condron in a crop of soybeans in Brazil last January.

On this week’s Young Stock Podcast we talk to Conor Condron from Co Offaly.

Conor recently started working for commodity consulting company, Black Silo.

He wants to see Irish farmers use tools to reduce the risk involved in selling commodities.

He was in Brazil at the beginning of the year for the soybean harvest and is travelling to Romania this week.

Hear what Conor has to say from studying ag science to formulating rations and working with farmers with J Grennan and Sons to travelling the world.

You can listen to the podcast here: