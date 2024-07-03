Agronomists in an Irish Farmers Journal survey placed the average spring barley straw yield at seven bales/ac. \ Philip Doyle

There could be 250,000 fewer round bales of straw on the market this year, Irish Farmers Journal analysis has revealed.

A 10,000ha decline in cereal area, difficult planting conditions and poor establishment of winter crops are the main factors behind plummeting straw supplies.

Putting an average yield of 25 round bales per hectare on those 10,000ha would result in a decline in straw bales of 250,000.

The news comes as grass supplies remain tight in parts of the country, and farmers are forced to graze silage ground.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee is to meet on Monday to discuss the worsening situation on the ground.