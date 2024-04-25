Toney Osbourne ploughing 10 acres at Ballyrickard Co Down for spring Barley. Land is taking time to dry out in many areas.

After a very long and wet winter tillage farmers have been extremely busy over the past week as fine weather and sunshine prevailed.

Farmers on drier ground were moving early last week and Tipperary and Cork saw huge amounts of action in recent days.

Wet weather held up work in the midlands and torrential rain hit parts of Wexford last Wednesday, but as of this week tillage farmers across the country have been catching up on work.

As land dried out at the end of last week and at the weekend farmers caught up on winter crop management.

Cultivations and sowing were the next jobs and land is taking time to dry out for planting. Some areas of the country are heading for 70% of cereals planted, but many farmers have yet to plant.

There is huge variation across the country in progress.

Small amounts of forage crops have also been planted with beet drills moving, but the priority at present is to plant beans, spring cereals and potatoes.

Grain price also looked more positive this week.