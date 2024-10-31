Johnny and John Flahavan, alongside Teagasc agronomist Ciaran Collins, present the Flahavan's oat grower of the year award to James Donnell Gray and Gordon Gray from Bunmahon, Co Waterford.

A Waterford family farm and a Tipperary farmer have claimed the top prizes at this year's Flahavan's oat grower of the year awards.

James Donnell Gray and Gordon Gray from Co Waterford were the winners in the conventional category.

The family farm specialises in winter oats, consistently achieving high results with a bushel weight of 59.5 for the 2024 harvest.

The judge noted their farming practices as exemplary, including their focus on crop rotation and the shift from minimum tillage to direct drilling, reflecting their commitment to sustainability.

Their attention to detail extends to chopped straw management and active participation in a local farming discussion group, further enhancing their reputation for excellence.

The runners-up for this category were Martin O'Regan from Kinsale, Co Cork, and Frank Shanahan from Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

Organic

The winner in the organic category was Eoghan O’Sullivan, from Donohill, Tipperary town.

O’Sullivan, who was a runner-up in 2023, delivered a bushel weight of 60.5, which he said was thanks in part to an optimised combine setup.

His approach to maximising straw quality involves cutting crops high and recutting stubble for bedding.

The runners-up in the organic category were Barry McWilliams from New Ross, Co Wexford, and Brendan Rafferty from Greenore, Co Louth.

The announcement was made by Flahavan’s after an independent judging process by agronomist and cereals specialist Ciaran Collins.

The awards were split into two categories - conventional oat growers and organic oat growers - with winners being selected on the basis of overall grain quality, taking into account kernel content, bushel weight, moisture levels, aroma, flavour, colour and cleanliness.

The shortlisted finalists were then interviewed and assessed on cereal knowledge, farm practice and technique, as well as environmental sustainability.

In his summation of the awards, Collins said the carbon footprint of Irish grain is very low compared with grain produced in Europe and North America.

“Oats had the lowest carbon footprint in the [recent Teagasc] study and when the carbon sequestered by straw incorporation was included in the calculations, many farmers are growing oats at or below net zero.”

Operations manager at Flahavan’s Johnny Flahavan added that the standard of oats supplied is consistently exceptional.

“We’re particularly delighted to see that so many of our suppliers are introducing more and more environmentally sustainable practices into their farming, demonstrating best-in-class results.

“Our sincerest congratulations to our winners and runners-up, a well-deserved recognition for top-quality tillage farmers.”