Tillage farmers on peat soils will be able to continue to plough. \ Philip Doyle

In recent weeks the Department of Agriculture have been telling farmers the new rules around GAEC 2. GAEC 2 relates to the protection of peatlands and wetlands under CAP and is part of conditionality rules, formerly cross compliance.

The Department has told the Irish Farmers Journal that there are just over 8,000ha of arable land affected by this rule, that’s about 1.2% of the land identified under GAEC 2.

The Department said that GAEC 2 “provides a baseline protection for carbon rich soils, while allowing agricultural activity to continue. For example, ploughing, reseeding and maintenance of existing drains is to be allowed. New drainage is also possible in line with the existing national planning provisions”.

Tillage farmers who are affected by these rules will be contacted by the Department. If you are affected then the following rules apply:

Shallow ploughing (up to 30cm depth) may take place annually for arable crops, which would allow for permanent pasture to be converted to tillage.

Farmers can continue on their usual farming practice on GAEC 2 land as normal and where land has previously been drained farmers can continue to maintain those drains as they have always done in the past.

New drainage or reclamation in GAEC 2 land parcels is subject to planning requirements which already apply in national law.

The Department noted: “The standard is subject to final approval by the European Commission. Once finalised, the Department will be writing to every farmer involved to let them know exactly which parcels are in scope and what the requirements are.”