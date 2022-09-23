Freshly minted UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a mini-budget that is close to having something for everyone.
And, on the spending side, the government has committed to subsidising energy costs for domestic and business users to the tune of £60bn over the next six months.
Opposition parties in the UK criticised the mini-budget with Labour saying it was one that favoured the already wealthy, and the SNP warning that it would lead to almost inevitable public sector cuts.
The DUP's Sammy Wilson pointed out that none of the newly announced "investment zones" were located in Northern Ireland.
Financial market reaction to the giveaway fiscal announcements has been sceptical at best. UK sovereign debt sold off heavily as investors worried about the size of the bill from the measures.
UK stocks dropped and the pound was trading at multi-decade lows against the dollar, dropping below $1.11. A euro was close to 88p.
