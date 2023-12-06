I understand the IFA has been in constant contact with the Department of Finance and the Revenue Commissioners over the inability to reclaim VAT on items like calf feeders and bulk tanks. Many farmers still don’t realise the implications of VAT changes highlighted recently.
Appeals to the Tax Appeals Commissioner are costly and slow. The Minister for Finance could shortcut this and bring clarity to this very quickly if a decision was taken to make an addition to the Statutory Instrument.
SHARING OPTIONS: