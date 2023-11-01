We are delighted that Irish Country Living’s Janine Kennedy was hugely successful at the Irish Food Writing Awards last week.

Janine won not one, but two awards, taking top prize for the ‘Best seafood’ writing award and coming out on top also for the ‘Spirits’ writing award.

Janine’s success will hopefully be a sign of things to come for the Irish Country Living team as this week, they have been shortlisted in the ‘Magazine of the year’ category in the National Journalism Awards.

Our Young Stock podcast has also been shortlisted for the ‘Podcast of the Year’ award. Well done to all.