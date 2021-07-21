Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) remains an important virus in cereals. Severe infections can cause yield losses of up to 80% as well as impact grain quality.
Control of this virus, which spreads on aphids has become considerably more challenging with the loss of key seed insecticides and development of resistance.
Siobhan Walsh recently caught up with Louise McNamara and Max Schughart who explained how new towers erected across the country are collecting aphids and helping to gather data which will help growers make more informed management decisions around BYDV.
Watch the full video below.
CROPS_VT4.mp4 from Irish Farmers Journal
Irish Farmers Journal on Vimeo.
